Armed robber shot, taken into custody in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — An armed robber was shot and taken into custody early Saturday morning in the Chatham neighborhood.

It happened around 9 a.m. in the 100 block of West 87th Street.

Chicago police said a 29-year-old man was working when three unknown men entered and approached him, displayed firearms, and demanded property. The robbers then took an unknown amount of money and left through a backdoor.

One of the suspects, a 27-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg and was arrested by responding officers. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. A weapon was also recovered.  

The other two suspects left the scene in an unknown direction.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

