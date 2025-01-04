Armed robber shot, taken into custody in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — An armed robber was shot and taken into custody early Saturday morning in the Chatham neighborhood.

It happened around 9 a.m. in the 100 block of West 87th Street.

Chicago police said a 29-year-old man was working when three unknown men entered and approached him, displayed firearms, and demanded property. The robbers then took an unknown amount of money and left through a backdoor.

One of the suspects, a 27-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg and was arrested by responding officers. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. A weapon was also recovered.

The other two suspects left the scene in an unknown direction.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.