7 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, according to CPD

At least seven people were injured in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday night, according to police.

The ages of the victims range from 16 to 43.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, CPD said around 7:13 p.m. in the 6200 block of West 53rd Street, a 42-year-old man was involved in an argument with an unknown man and woman who were inside a vehicle. The victim approached the vehicle and the unknown man got out of the vehicle and fired shots at the victim, hitting him in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

CPD says the unknown man was a valid CCL and FOID Card Holder and was cooperative with the investigation.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 12:01 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Hirsch Street

At 1:47 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Ingleside Avenue, a 31-year-old man was on the sidewalk when he was shot in the left flank by an unknown person. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

Around 7:17 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Sangamon Street, a 43-year-old male victim, a 34-year-old male victim, a 32-year-old female victim, and a male victim of unknown age were all on the sidewalk when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside. Multiple occupants inside the vehicle fired shots at the victims. The 43-year-old was hit in the left leg and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. The 34-year-old was hit in the right leg and declined medical attention. The 32-year-old woman was grazed in the left arm and declined medical attention. The third man was hit in the abdomen and was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests or charges were made in either incident.

Check back throughout the weekend for updates.