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16-year-old injured after shooting in Humboldt Park

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A teen was injured in a shooting in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Chicago police just around midnight, someone standing on the street in the 3800 block of West Hirsch Street starting shooting at a car. 

A 16-year-old boy inside the car was shot. Police said he took himself to Humboldt Park Health and he was then transferred to Stroger Hospital, where he is listed in good condition. 

Video from the scene shows a dozen evidence markers in the area where police were investing. 

No arrests have been made, 

Area Five detectives are investigating.

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