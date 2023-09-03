Chicago First Alert Weather: Hot temperatures continue, record high possible for Labor Day
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hot temperatures continue into Labor Day in the Chicago area, but humidity still remains below dangerous limits. Cooler tempeartures arrive by the end of next week.
Sunday night brings clear skies and a low temperature of 73 degrees.
Expect sunny skies and breezy conditions for Labor Day. The high temperature could reach 96 degrees. The record high for Sept. 4 for Chicago O'Hare is 95 degrees.
The upcoming week will begin hot but will gradually cool through Friday.
