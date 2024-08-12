Air and Water Show, Metallica concert part of busy weekend of events in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — From the Air and Water Show to neighborhood festivals and heavy metal rocking Soldier Field, there is something for everyone in Chicago this weekend. As summer draws to an end, it seems like Chicago events are in overdrive.

Metallica fans were swarming the South Loop Sunday evening, especially near State and Adams for Metallica's M72 pop-up store, as they headed to the concert at Soldier Field, which was set to begin around 6 p.m.

"We started standing in line at 7:30, just barely made it to the corner," said Alexandra Larrea, a die-hard Metallica fan.

"They're the best f****** band in the world," said Austin Armstrong.

Armstrong says he has 200 Metallica patches on his vest.

Metallica returns for another show Sunday night after one earlier in the weekend.

Some crowds took in another loud event as planes roared overhead. Thousands packed the lakefront and North Avenue Beach for the Chicago Air and Water Show.

"It's massive," said Marvina Bailey. "It's really massive, but I think Chicago needs these type of events to come to. It shows you how, not crowded, but how populated we are."

It was a different tune in the South Loop as 95 artists filled Dearborn from Polk to Harrison for Printer's Row Art Fest.

Jackie Cappalli says she had to snag an art piece of Jacqueline Kennedy, who she was named after.

"It's very eclectic, like it always has been down here, but it's really booming from years ago, which is so nice to see," she said.

Thousands of fans were preparing to rock out again with Metallica Sunday evening.