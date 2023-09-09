Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmer Sunday, showers Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warmer temperatures are in store for Sunday, but showers Monday will bring more fall-like weather for the middle to end of the week.

Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low temperature of 58 degrees.

Expect partly cloudy skies Sunday and a high temperature of 79 degrees.

Showers Monday may carry over into Tuesday. Dry weather returns after that, along with pleasant temperatures and cool nights.

