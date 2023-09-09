Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmer Sunday, showers Monday

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warmer temperatures are in store for Sunday, but showers Monday will bring more fall-like weather for the middle to end of the week. 

Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low temperature of 58 degrees. 

Expect partly cloudy skies Sunday and a high temperature of 79 degrees. 

Showers Monday may carry over into Tuesday. Dry weather returns after that, along with pleasant temperatures and cool nights. 

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on September 9, 2023 / 4:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

