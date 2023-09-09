Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmer Sunday, showers Monday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warmer temperatures are in store for Sunday, but showers Monday will bring more fall-like weather for the middle to end of the week.
Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low temperature of 58 degrees.
Expect partly cloudy skies Sunday and a high temperature of 79 degrees.
Showers Monday may carry over into Tuesday. Dry weather returns after that, along with pleasant temperatures and cool nights.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.