Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmup begins

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- After a long wait, warmer temperatures and sunshine are on the way. 

Clouds are expected to linger for the start of the day Wednesday before the sunshine arrives. 

It is going to feel warmer as high temperatures climb tot he upper 50s and low 60s. 

There is going to be more sunshine for the end of the week and high temperatures will reach the 70s by Thursday. 

First published on May 3, 2023 / 5:06 AM

