CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's going to be a beautiful day for fans watching the White Sox Home Opener!

Tuesday's temperatures will be in the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow is an ALERT Day! Severe storms are possible during the evening. I'm on @cbschicago all morning with the forecast, timing and what to expect! pic.twitter.com/8Cd46YhbPr — Robb Ellis (@WxRobb) April 12, 2022

Showers and thunderstorms move in Wednesday afternoon and evening as high temperatures reach 70 degrees.

After storms hit the Chicago area, temperatures drop to the 50s.