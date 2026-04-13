Isolated severe storms possible in Chicago area Monday amid unseasonably warm weather

Isolated severe storms are possible Monday afternoon amid unseasonably warm and humid weather, with temperatures running 20 degrees above average.

The hot, humid air that has pushed daily highs into the low 80s has also created favorable conditions for thunderstorms, some of which could be come severe.

The greatest chance for severe storms is between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., though the risk is largely isolated. Some isolated showers earlier in the day are also possible.

The Chicago area is under a two out of five risk for severe storms on Monday evening, with all types of severe weather – including gusty winds, heavy rain, lightning and hail – possible.

There is a higher risk on Tuesday for severe weather on Tuesday, with the area in a three out of five risk of severe storms, as the atmosphere remains warm. That risk carries over into Wednesday as well, though the risk is significantly lower, at only one out of five.

The warm weather will last through the week before dropping back into more seasonable highs in the 50s and 60s over the weekend.