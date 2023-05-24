First Alert Weather: Temps cool down by evening

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cold front will continue to push in a cooler air mass through the day - bringing in wind gusts behind the front that could reach as high as 30 miles per hour at times.

Afternoon temperatures will range from the upper 50s near the lake to the 70s in the suburbs, to the low 80s for a few spots south of I-80. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool with lows in the upper 40s.

A few of those clouds will start Thursday off and then it's mostly sunny and cool in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s in Chicago with lakeside locations remaining in the 50s. But hang on for a few days if you wanted more 80s in your forecast.

Temperatures rebound starting Friday with highs near 70 degrees. Mid-70s for Saturday, then upper 70s for Sunday. The 80s return for Memorial Day and that will kick off a hotter pattern for Tuesday through Thursday of next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Breezy and cooling. High 67°

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Low 48°

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 63°, upper 50s near the lake.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. High 70°