Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures warm through midweek

By Robb Ellis

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dry weather continues for the Chicago areas, and temperatures will warm up through this upcoming week. 

Sunday night will be comfortable with clear skies. Low temperatures will reach 63 degrees. 

Monday brings sunny skies and a high temperature of 83 degrees. 

Expect temperatures back into the upper 80s by midweek. A chance of storms returns on Thursday. 

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on July 30, 2023 / 4:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

