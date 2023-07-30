Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures warm through midweek
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dry weather continues for the Chicago areas, and temperatures will warm up through this upcoming week.
Sunday night will be comfortable with clear skies. Low temperatures will reach 63 degrees.
Monday brings sunny skies and a high temperature of 83 degrees.
Expect temperatures back into the upper 80s by midweek. A chance of storms returns on Thursday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.