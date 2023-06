Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures in the 80s

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another sunny day is ahead.

Highs will be in the 80s Tuesday with lows in the 70s along the lake shore.

Temperatures stay in the 80s throughout the rest of the week and reach the upper 80 by the weekend.

Rain changes return Sunday with storms and a cold front approaching.