Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures in the 80s before drop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Temperatures are climbing to the 80s before a sharp drop in the evening.

Tuesday will be a partly cloudy day with temperatures in the low 80s. Temperatures will drop 10 to 20 degrees, most noticeably by the lakefront, later in the day.

Wednesday will be a cooler day with temperatures in the 60s.

Conditions will be sunny and warm Thursday before rain chances on Friday.