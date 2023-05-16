Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures in the 80s before drop
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Temperatures are climbing to the 80s before a sharp drop in the evening.
Tuesday will be a partly cloudy day with temperatures in the low 80s. Temperatures will drop 10 to 20 degrees, most noticeably by the lakefront, later in the day.
Wednesday will be a cooler day with temperatures in the 60s.
Conditions will be sunny and warm Thursday before rain chances on Friday.
