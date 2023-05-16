Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures in the 80s before drop

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Temperatures are climbing to the 80s before a sharp drop in the evening. 

Tuesday will be a partly cloudy day with temperatures in the low 80s. Temperatures will drop 10 to 20 degrees, most noticeably by the lakefront, later in the day.

Wednesday will be a cooler day with temperatures in the 60s.

Conditions will be sunny and warm Thursday before rain chances on Friday. 

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on May 16, 2023 / 6:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

