CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another day of sunshine and seasonably cool weather.

Temperatures will start in the 40s with a chilly breeze off the lake. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Sunshine holds through Easter weekend with temperatures reaching the 60s.

Trending warmer next week in the 70s.