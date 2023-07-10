Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny and hot, storms ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's going to be sunny and hot to start the week.

Temperatures will be near 90 degrees Monday.

Storm chances return Tuesday. Isolated storms could bring gusty winds and small hail. CBS 2 meteorologists will continue to monitor conditions as the rain approaches.

Showers and thunderstorms continue Wednesday with heavy downpours possible. Street flooding, strong winds and hail are the main threats.