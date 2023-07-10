Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny and hot, storms ahead

By Albert Ramon

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's going to be sunny and hot to start the week.

Temperatures will be near 90 degrees Monday. 

Storm chances return Tuesday. Isolated storms could bring gusty winds and small hail. CBS 2 meteorologists will continue to monitor conditions as the rain approaches. 

Showers and thunderstorms continue Wednesday with heavy downpours possible. Street flooding, strong winds and hail are the main threats. 

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on July 10, 2023 / 5:03 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

