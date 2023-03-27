Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers end, temperatures warm in week ahead
CHICAGO (CBS) -- After strong storms with hail rolled through the Chicago area Sunday afternoon, showers are ending. Temperatures will slowly warm for the week ahead.
Sunday evening will be partly cloudy with a low temperature of 31 degrees.
Expect clouds early Monday, then some clearing. High temperatures will reach 45 degrees.
Temperatures will warm each day this week, with high approaching the 60s by Friday. Rain chances ramp up through the week as well.
