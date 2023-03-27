Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers end, temperatures warm in week ahead

By Robb Ellis

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After strong storms with hail rolled through the Chicago area Sunday afternoon, showers are ending. Temperatures will slowly warm for the week ahead. 

Sunday evening will be partly cloudy with a low temperature of 31 degrees. 

High temperatures Monday
Day planner Monday
Expect clouds early Monday, then some clearing. High temperatures will reach 45 degrees. 

Temperatures will warm each day this week, with high approaching the 60s by Friday. Rain chances ramp up through the week as well. 

High temperatures next 6 days
7-day forecast March, 26, 2023
Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on March 26, 2023 / 7:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

