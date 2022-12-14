Chicago First Alert Weather: Rainy, windy day ahead
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Wet and windy day is ahead.
Rain Wednesday morning may impact your commute. Rain tapers off early as cloudy skies continue with wind gusting up to 30 miles per hour.
Temperarures will be in the mid 40s with scattered showers throughout the day.
An additional round of soaking rain tonight before tapering off overnight.
Scattered snow showers develop by night into early Friday.
