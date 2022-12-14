Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rainy, windy day ahead

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rainy, windy day ahead
Chicago First Alert Weather: Rainy, windy day ahead 02:36

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Wet and windy day is ahead.

Rain Wednesday morning may impact your commute. Rain tapers off early as cloudy skies continue with wind gusting up to 30 miles per hour. 

daypart-5-panel-today-8.png

Temperarures will be in the mid 40s with scattered showers throughout the day. 

 An additional round of soaking rain tonight before tapering off overnight.   

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-am-23.png

Scattered snow showers develop by night into early Friday.   

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on December 14, 2022 / 5:27 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.