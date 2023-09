Chicago First Alert Weather: One more day in the 90s

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another dry, hot and humid day.

One more day with highs in the 90s before temperatures cool off.

Highs will be in the 80s on Wednesday and then in the 70s for the rest of the week.

The best chance for rain is Wednesday morning.