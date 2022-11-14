Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold week ahead with snow chances
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Monday will the be the nicest day of the week. CBS 2 meteorologists are tracking a lot of cold weather and a couple chances for snow.
Monday brings highs in the 40s and a cloudy sky.
There's a chance for snow showers at night into Tuesday. Minimal snow accumulations of a dusting to one inch are expected.
The rest of the week will be cooler with lows in the 20s.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.