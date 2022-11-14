Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold week ahead with snow chances

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Monday will the be the nicest day of the week. CBS 2 meteorologists are tracking a lot of cold weather and a couple chances for snow. 

Monday brings highs in the 40s and a cloudy sky. 

There's a chance for snow showers at night into Tuesday. Minimal snow accumulations of a dusting to one inch are expected. 

The rest of the week will be cooler with lows in the 20s. 

