Chicago First Alert Weather: Hot, humid Labor Day
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The holiday weekend forecast is closing with high heat and humidity.
Temperatures will be in the mid-90s with feels-like temperatures near 100 degrees.
The unseasonably hot weather lasts through midweek before a cold front sweeps arrives.
Scattered showers and storms by Wednesday before cooler air settles in Thursday.
Weekend highs will be in the 70s.
