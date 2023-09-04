Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Hot, humid Labor Day

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Hot, humid Labor Day
Chicago First Alert Weather: Hot, humid Labor Day 02:20

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The holiday weekend forecast is closing with high heat and humidity. 

Temperatures will be in the mid-90s with feels-like temperatures near 100 degrees. 

futurecast-gfs-feels-adi-1.png

The unseasonably hot weather lasts through midweek before a cold front sweeps arrives.  

7-day-forecast-am-6.png

Scattered showers and storms by Wednesday before cooler air settles in Thursday.

Weekend highs will be in the 70s.   

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on September 4, 2023 / 5:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.