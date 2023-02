Chicago First Alert Weather: Weekend warmup on the way

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another winter day before a weekend warmup approaches.

Friday's temperatures will be near 36 dedgrees with mostly sunny skies.

By Saturday, temperatures reach the mid 40 and then climb to near 50 degrees on Sunday.

The next chance for rain is Tuesday.