Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild temperatures continue

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mild temperatures continue for the Chicago area with a mix of sun and clouds through next week. 

Sunday night brings partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 25 degrees. 

Expect partly cloudy skies and a high temperature of 44 degrees Monday. 

Clouds will increase through next week, with some rain and snow showers late Thursday into Friday.

First published on January 8, 2023 / 4:17 PM

