Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild temperatures continue

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mild temperatures continue for the Chicago area with a mix of sun and clouds through next week.

Sunday night brings partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 25 degrees.

High temperatures for Jan. 9, 2023 CBS

Day planner for Jan. 9, 2023 CBS

Expect partly cloudy skies and a high temperature of 44 degrees Monday.

Clouds will increase through next week, with some rain and snow showers late Thursday into Friday.

7-day forecast for Jan. 8, 2023 CBS