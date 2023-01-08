Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild temperatures continue
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mild temperatures continue for the Chicago area with a mix of sun and clouds through next week.
Sunday night brings partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 25 degrees.
Expect partly cloudy skies and a high temperature of 44 degrees Monday.
Clouds will increase through next week, with some rain and snow showers late Thursday into Friday.
