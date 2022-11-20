Chicago First Alert Weather: Skies clear and temperatures climb

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clear skies have returned and will stick around the Chicago area for several days. Temperatures are climbing!

Sunday night will bring clear skies and a low temperature of 25 degrees.

Low temperatures for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 CBS

Day planner for Monday, Nov. 20, 2022 CBS

Expect mostly sunny skies Monday and highs to reach 43 degrees.

Temperatures will be warmer through Thanksgiving with highs in the 40s and 50s all week. A few clouds will return on Thanksgiving and a very slight rain chance returns on Friday.

High temperatures for the next 6 days CBS

7-day forecast for Nov. 20, 2022 CBS