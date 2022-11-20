Chicago First Alert Weather: Skies clear and temperatures climb
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clear skies have returned and will stick around the Chicago area for several days. Temperatures are climbing!
Sunday night will bring clear skies and a low temperature of 25 degrees.
Expect mostly sunny skies Monday and highs to reach 43 degrees.
Temperatures will be warmer through Thanksgiving with highs in the 40s and 50s all week. A few clouds will return on Thanksgiving and a very slight rain chance returns on Friday.
