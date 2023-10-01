Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm, sunny, and dry through Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Conditions will stay warm, sunny and dry through Wednesday in the Chicago area. On Thursday a cold front brings a slight chance of rain and cools down temperatures for the weekend.

Sunday night brings mostly clear skies and a low temperature of 63 degrees.

Expect Monday to be sunny. High temperatures will reach 85 degrees.

Temperatures will be in the mid 80s or warmer through Tuesday with plenty of sunshine. The front on Thursday does not bring a huge rain chance, but it's the only rain chance in the forecast.

Fall weather returns Friday and Saturday.

