Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm, sunny, and dry through Wednesday

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Conditions will stay warm, sunny and dry through Wednesday in the Chicago area. On Thursday a cold front brings a slight chance of rain and cools down temperatures for the weekend. 

Sunday night brings mostly clear skies and a low temperature of 63 degrees. 

lows-tonight-adi-7.png
CBS
5-panel-daypart-tomorrow-1.png
CBS
highs-tomorrow-adi-5.png
CBS

Expect Monday to be sunny. High temperatures will reach 85 degrees. 

Temperatures will be in the mid 80s or warmer through Tuesday with plenty of sunshine. The front on Thursday does not bring a huge rain chance, but it's the only rain chance in the forecast. 

Fall weather returns Friday and Saturday. 

7-day-forecast-pm-1.png
CBS
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on October 1, 2023 / 4:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.