Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers, slightly cooler temperatures

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A few sprinkles are in store for the Chicago area Sunday afternoon before rain showers and slightly cooler temperatures arrive on Monday.

Sunday night brings a few light showers or sprinkles. Otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy and low temperatures will reach 66 degrees.

Showers and isolated storms are possible Monday. High temperatures will reach 77 degrees.

Expect cooler temperatures Monday and Tuesday, followed by a dramatic warmup as heat builds for the weekend.

