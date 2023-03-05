Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Overnight showers linger into Monday

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Overnight showers in the Chicago area may linger into Monday, but conditions will otherwise be mild. 

Expect rain showers Sunday night and a low temperature of 40 degrees. 

Day planner March 5, 2023
Day planner March 5, 2023 CBS

Monday brings a few showers. High temperatures will reach 55 degrees. 

Temperatures will be in the 40s for the remainder of the week. A little wintry mix is possible by the end of the week. 

First published on March 5, 2023 / 4:51 PM

