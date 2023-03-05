Chicago First Alert Weather: Overnight showers linger into Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Overnight showers in the Chicago area may linger into Monday, but conditions will otherwise be mild.

Expect rain showers Sunday night and a low temperature of 40 degrees.

CBS

Day planner March 5, 2023 CBS

Monday brings a few showers. High temperatures will reach 55 degrees.

Temperatures will be in the 40s for the remainder of the week. A little wintry mix is possible by the end of the week.

High temperatures for the next six days CBS

7-day forecast CBS