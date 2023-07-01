Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers and storms move in

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers and storms are expected in the Chicago area Saturday night into Sunday. The severe threat is minimal but is not zero. Areas south of Chicago have a higher threat of strong storms.

Saturday night brings scattered showers and storms and a low temperature of 68 degrees.

CBS

CBS

Sunday brings showers and a possibility of a rumble of thunder.

Expect warmer conditions Monday, and by July 4th we're back to near 90 degrees. Sunshine should be plentiful for the holiday. Storms will return Wednesday night and bring a slight cooldown.

CBS