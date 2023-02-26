Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain arrives Monday

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A rainy system will arrive in the Chicago area Monday as temperatures remain in the 50s. 

Sunday night brings increasing clouds and a low temperature of 37 degrees. 

Rain is likely and could be heavy at times Monday, mainly in the morning. Expect breezy conditions and a high temperatures of 55 degrees. 

Temperatures in the 50s continue through Wednesday, then cooler with a chance of snow showers on Friday.

Robb Ellis
First published on February 26, 2023 / 4:38 PM

