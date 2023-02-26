Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain arrives Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A rainy system will arrive in the Chicago area Monday as temperatures remain in the 50s.

Sunday night brings increasing clouds and a low temperature of 37 degrees.

Low temperatures for Sunday night CBS

Day planner for Feb. 27, 2023 CBS

Rain is likely and could be heavy at times Monday, mainly in the morning. Expect breezy conditions and a high temperatures of 55 degrees.

Temperatures in the 50s continue through Wednesday, then cooler with a chance of snow showers on Friday.

High temperatures for the next six days will remain in the 50s through Wednesday then drop. CBS

7-day forecast CBS