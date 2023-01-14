Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild temperatures continue through weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mild temperatures will continue for the Chicago area through the weekend, and rain will move in on Monday.

Saturday night brings mostly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 30 degrees.

Low temperatures for Jan. 14, 2023 CBS

Day planner for Jan. 15, 2023 CBS

Expect partly cloudy skies and a high temperature of 45 degrees Sunday.

Temperatures will stay in the 40s through Wednesday, then cool as the weekend approaches.

7-day forecast for Jan. 14, 2023 CBS