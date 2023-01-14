Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild temperatures continue through weekend

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mild temperatures will continue for the Chicago area through the weekend, and rain will move in on Monday. 

Saturday night brings mostly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 30 degrees. 

Low temperatures for Jan. 14, 2023
Low temperatures for Jan. 14, 2023 CBS
Day planner for Jan. 15, 2023
Day planner for Jan. 15, 2023 CBS

Expect partly cloudy skies and a high temperature of 45 degrees Sunday. 

Temperatures will stay in the 40s through Wednesday, then cool as the weekend approaches. 

7-day forecast for Jan. 14, 2023
7-day forecast for Jan. 14, 2023 CBS
First published on January 14, 2023 / 4:07 PM

