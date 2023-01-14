Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild temperatures continue through weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mild temperatures will continue for the Chicago area through the weekend, and rain will move in on Monday.
Saturday night brings mostly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 30 degrees.
Expect partly cloudy skies and a high temperature of 45 degrees Sunday.
Temperatures will stay in the 40s through Wednesday, then cool as the weekend approaches.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.