Chicago First Alert Weather: increasing rain though the evening, colder air coming Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Areas of light rain will continue to increase through the remainder of the afternoon. Widespread rain is likely this evening. Rainfall amounts will be between a quarter and a half inch.

Temperatures will be steady in the mid to upper 40s now through about midnight. Colder air pushes in overnight, with temperatures around freezing by sunrise Friday morning.

There's a slight chance for flurries or light snow during the predawn hours on Friday, but no accumulation is expected.

Breezy and colder for Friday with temperatures near freezing in the morning, then only in the upper 30s in the afternoon. Clouds will break a bit in the afternoon, allowing for some sunshine.

Very cold for Saturday with temperatures in the teens in the morning and wind chills between zero and 9 degrees. Afternoon temperatures will only climb to the upper 20s with wind chills in the teens.

Sunny and not as cold for Sunday with highs in the upper 30s. Turning milder next workweek with a storm chance next Thursday.

THIS AFTERNOON: Increasing areas of light rain. Breezy and mild. High 49°

TONIGHT: Rain likely. Windy and mild this evening, then turning colder overnight. A chance for predawn flurries. Low 32°

FRIDAY: Morning clouds, then afternoon clearing. Windy and colder. High 37°

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and very cold. High 28°, with wind chills in the single digits in the morning and teens in the afternoon.

