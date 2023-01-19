Chicago First Alert Weather: scattered flurries and light snow overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain chances are coming to an end as an area of low pressure north of Chicago continues to move east.

CBS

Colder air is moving in on the backside of the low, and with some lingering moisture, we expect some passing flurries and light snow showers this evening and overnight.

CBS

Lows will be colder in the low 30s, but a gusty west-northwest wind will make it feel like the upper teens and low 20s by Friday morning.

CBS

Breezy, cloudy and mainly dry for Friday. Chilly air will continue to push in from the northwest, with highs in the low 30s, but wind chills in the low to mid 20s. Some late day clearing is possible, but we'll be mostly cloudy into Friday evening.

CBS

Saturday looks to be a pleasant day with a little more sunshine and lighter winds. Partly cloudy skies for Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid-30s. Clouds will increase late in the day ahead of an area of low pressure that will be pushing out of the Central Plains.

CBS

This new storm system will increase snow chances by late evening and scattered snow showers will be likely Saturday night into Sunday morning. Snowfall amounts could range from 1 to 3 inches, which could trigger some slick travel on Sunday morning. Snow chances will decrease by late Sunday. Highs will be in the low 30s.

CBS

Next week will feature another storm system that could bring us another round of measurable snowfall Tuesday night into Wednesday. Behind this system we're expecting colder air with highs returning to the 20s by late in the week.

CBS

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with scattered areas of flurries and light snow. Low 30°

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies and breezy. High 34°, with wind chills in the upper teens and low 20s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. High 35°