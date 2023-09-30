Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Feels like summer

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Expect warm and sunny conditions in the Chicago area for days! It feels like summer. 

Saturday night brings clear skies with patchy fog possible. Low temperatures will reach 62 degrees. 

Sunday will be warm and sunny with a high temperature of 84 degrees. 

Expect condition to stay dry and sunny with temperatures well above average through Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and slightly cooler along the lakefront. 

A front passes through Thursday and ushers in cooler fall air for the weekend. 

First published on September 30, 2023 / 6:57 PM

