Chicago First Alert Weather: cold temps through the weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're stuck in a cold weather pattern today through Sunday.

Temperatures this evening will be in the 20s, then fall to the teens by Saturday morning. Wind chills Saturday morning will be just above zero in Chicago, but below zero wind chills are expected in the western suburbs. A few flurries will be possible tonight and through the day on Saturday.

Saturday will be a very cold day with highs running about 20 degrees below average in the upper 20s in the afternoon. Wind chills will be in the teens through Saturday afternoon and evening.

Sunday will start off around 20 degrees, then warm to 40 degrees in the afternoon. We're expecting a lot of sunshine on Sunday afternoon with a breezy west wind.

A warming trend kicks off next week with highs in the 50s Monday through Wednesday, then low 60s on Thursday. Rain chances build by the middle part of next week.

THIS AFTERNOON: Some sun mixed with clouds, windy and cold. High 35°, wind chills in the 20s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible. Windy and very cold. Low 16°, with wind chill between -4 and 4 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. Flurries possible. High 27°, with wind chills in the single digits it the morning and teens in the afternoon.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds, then afternoon sunshine. High 40°