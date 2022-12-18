Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold temperatures continue into Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will remain cold for at least another week, possibly two, in the Chicago area.

Saturday night will bring partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 20 degrees.

Low temperatures for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 CBS

High temperatures for Dec. 18, 2022 CBS

Expect partly cloudy skies to continue Sunday. High temperatures will reach 25 degrees.

Cold air starts the week, but there will be very cold air to end the week. Windy and cold temperatures are expected heading into Christmas.

Day planner for Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 CBS

7-day forecast for Dec. 17, 2022 CBS