Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold temperatures continue into Christmas

By Robb Ellis

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will remain cold for at least another week, possibly two, in the Chicago area. 

Saturday night will bring partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 20 degrees. 

Low temperatures for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022
Low temperatures for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 CBS
High temperatures for Dec. 18, 2022
High temperatures for Dec. 18, 2022 CBS

Expect partly cloudy skies to continue Sunday. High temperatures will reach 25 degrees. 

Cold air starts the week, but there will be very cold air to end the week. Windy and cold temperatures are expected heading into Christmas. 

Day planner for Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022
Day planner for Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 CBS
7-day forecast for Dec. 17, 2022
7-day forecast for Dec. 17, 2022 CBS
First published on December 17, 2022 / 6:12 PM

