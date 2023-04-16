Chicago First Alert Weather: Falling temperatures, scattered snow showers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures continue to fall and will likely be in the 30s with scattered snow showers by Monday morning.

Sunday night brings snow showers and a low temperature of 33 degrees.

Expect scattered snow showers Monday but little to no accumulation of less than 1 inch in grassy areas for most of the Chicago area. McHenry and DeKalb counties may see grassy areas pick up an inch or more. High temperatures will reach 44 degrees.

Temperatures will rebound to the 50s Tuesday with sunshine, and the 60s return on Wednesday for the remainder of the week. Showers will return Thursday through the weekend.

