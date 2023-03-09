Chicago Weather Alert: Winter weather advisory

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Heavy rain and snow are expected Thursday afternoon.

A winter weather advisory goes into effect for areas along and north of I-88 at 6 p.m. and lasts through Friday 10 a.m.

By the afternoon, rain will turn to snow, which could be heavy at times. Northern areas near the Wisconsin state line could see 6 inches of snow.

Most areas near Chicago can expect 1 to 3 inches of snow. Southern areas will see mostly heavy rainfall.

Snow showers linger into the Friday morning commute with slight roads.

The weekend will be colder with temperatures in the 30s.