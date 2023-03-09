Watch CBS News
Chicago Weather Alert: Winter weather advisory

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Heavy rain and snow are expected Thursday afternoon. 

A winter weather advisory goes into effect for areas along and north of I-88 at 6 p.m. and lasts through Friday 10 a.m.

By the afternoon, rain will turn to snow, which could be heavy at times. Northern areas near the Wisconsin state line could see 6 inches of snow. 

Most areas near Chicago can expect 1 to 3 inches of snow. Southern areas will see mostly heavy rainfall. 

Snow showers linger into the Friday morning commute with slight roads. 

The weekend will be colder with temperatures in the 30s. 

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on March 9, 2023 / 5:48 AM

