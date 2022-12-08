Watch CBS News
Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory for Friday in Lake, McHenry counties

By Mary Kay Kleist

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy and gray
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy and quiet tonight as a storm system gets organized to our southwest.

Cold rain arrives well after midnight with a mix near the Wisconsin line. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. tomorrow for Lake and McHenry counties for slushy accumulation during the morning rush.

Elsewhere it's a cold rain. Drying out later in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: COLD RAIN LATE. LOW 35.

FRIDAY: RAIN/SNOW MIX NEAR THE WISCONSIN LINE. OTHERWISE COLD RAIN. HIGH AROUND 40.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY WITH A 30% CHANCE FOR RAIN SHOWERS IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGH 44.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. HIGH 43.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

