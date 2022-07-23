Chicago Weather Alert: Two rounds of storms bring chance of severe weather, flooding

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two main rounds of storms will bring a chance of severe weather and flooding to the Chicago area Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

In round one a line of storms is expected to move out of Wisconsin and into the Chciago area after 8 p.m. This line brings the highest severe threat. Gusty winds are likely and isolated tornadoes are possible.

An additional round of storms is expected overnight and carrying into Sunday morning. These storms may produce heavy rain over saturated ground and could lead to flooding. While severe storms could not be ruled out for this round the threat is not as high.

A Flood Watch remains in place for most of the Chicago area from 7 p.m. Saturday until Sunday morning.