Chicago Weather Alert: Soaking rain impacting morning, afternoon commute
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Soaking rain may impact your morning and afternoon commute.
Waves of rain are expected throughout the day and night. Rain totals are expected to reach two inches and likely lead to localized flooding.
Tuesday's temperatures will be in the low 60s.
Seasonable temperatures in the 50s expected for the rest of the week.
