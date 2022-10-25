Watch CBS News
Chicago Weather Alert: Soaking rain impacting morning, afternoon commute

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Soaking rain may impact your morning and afternoon commute.

Waves of rain are expected throughout the day and night. Rain totals are expected to reach two inches and likely lead to localized flooding. 

Tuesday's temperatures will be in the low 60s. 

Seasonable temperatures in the 50s expected for the rest of the week.   

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on October 25, 2022 / 4:59 AM

