Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorm warnings for Cook Kane, DeKalb, and DuPage counties

By Albert Ramon, Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Storms roll in
Chicago Weather Alert: Storms roll in 02:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Kane, DuPage, and Cook counties through 9 p.m., as an intense storm moves across the area.

A severe thunderstorm warning also is in effect until 8:30 p.m. in DeKalb County.

The National Weather Service said a line of severe thunderstorms was spotted from Maple Park to Elgin at about 8:05 p.m., heading southeast at 35 mph.

Impacted locations include Aurora, Naperville, Elgin, Schaumburg, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Bartlett, Streamwood, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Addison, Glendale Heights, St. Charles, Woodridge, Glen Ellyn, West Chicago, Batavia, Geneva, Campton Hills and Roselle.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, which might cause flash flooding. The storm also is creating 60 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail.

The storm could cause damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

An earlier severe thunderstorm warning in McHenry County has been canceled, but not before reports it dumped 2.25 inches of rain in about 30 minutes in the village of Union.

Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on July 5, 2022 / 6:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.