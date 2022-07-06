Chicago Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorm warnings for Cook Kane, DeKalb, and DuPage counties

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Kane, DuPage, and Cook counties through 9 p.m., as an intense storm moves across the area.

A severe thunderstorm warning also is in effect until 8:30 p.m. in DeKalb County.

Mammatus clouds over the city as severe storms move through the northwestern suburbs. @WxRobb is live now: https://t.co/2MrFY9PVm0@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/1uhurQghC9 — Albert Ramon (@AlbertRamonTV) July 6, 2022

The National Weather Service said a line of severe thunderstorms was spotted from Maple Park to Elgin at about 8:05 p.m., heading southeast at 35 mph.

Impacted locations include Aurora, Naperville, Elgin, Schaumburg, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Bartlett, Streamwood, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Addison, Glendale Heights, St. Charles, Woodridge, Glen Ellyn, West Chicago, Batavia, Geneva, Campton Hills and Roselle.

WEATHER ALERT | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for DuPage, Kane, Cook County until Jul 05 9:00PM. MORE: https://t.co/V164vra5UM pic.twitter.com/9pHUVgvPUC — Albert Ramon (@AlbertRamonTV) July 6, 2022

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, which might cause flash flooding. The storm also is creating 60 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail.

The storm could cause damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

An earlier severe thunderstorm warning in McHenry County has been canceled, but not before reports it dumped 2.25 inches of rain in about 30 minutes in the village of Union.