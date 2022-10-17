Chicago Weather Alert: Possible wintry weather for Northwest Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is a possibility of wintry weather for Northwest Indiana Monday evening.

There are also a wide range of other minor weather concerns that lend to Alert Mode this evening:

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Porter and Jasper Counties from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.

A Wind Advisory is in place for Lake County, Indiana, Porter and La Porte counties starting at 4 p.m.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in place for Lake County Indiana, Porter and La Porte counties until Tuesday evening.

Strong northwest winds are driving our entire forecast. Gusts today may be as high as 40 to 50 miles per hour.

For most of the area, including Chicago, it means cold temperatures for Monday and Tuesday, along with a few rain or snow showers.

For Northwest Indiana, it means gusty winds off the lake, 10-15-foot waves, lakeshore flooding and the possibility of a burst of heavy, wet lake effect snow, in a very narrow band on the south rim of Lake Michigan.

