Chicago Weather Alert: Heavy rain could trigger flooding
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers will increase through mid-evening.
According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, there's a chance for heavy rainfall is possible late Wednesday evening through the pre-dawn hours of Thursday.
Rainfall tonight could trigger ponding on the roadways, along with street flooding. Lows tonight are in the low 50s.
Rain chances continue Thursday, but most of the rain will be light. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
We'll have another opportunity for heavy rainfall on Friday.
Along with a flood threat, we'll also have a threat of severe storms on Friday afternoon. Storms producing damaging winds will be possible. Highs in the low 60s.
Chilly, breezy, and wet this weekend with showers likely and highs only in the mid-50s.
