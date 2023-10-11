Chicago Weather Alert: Heavy rain could trigger flooding

Chicago First Alert Weather: Lots of rain on the way

Chicago First Alert Weather: Lots of rain on the way

Chicago First Alert Weather: Lots of rain on the way

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers will increase through mid-evening.

CBS

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, there's a chance for heavy rainfall is possible late Wednesday evening through the pre-dawn hours of Thursday.

CBS

Rainfall tonight could trigger ponding on the roadways, along with street flooding. Lows tonight are in the low 50s.

CBS

Rain chances continue Thursday, but most of the rain will be light. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

We'll have another opportunity for heavy rainfall on Friday.

CBS

Along with a flood threat, we'll also have a threat of severe storms on Friday afternoon. Storms producing damaging winds will be possible. Highs in the low 60s.

CBS

Chilly, breezy, and wet this weekend with showers likely and highs only in the mid-50s.

CBS