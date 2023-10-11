Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago Weather Alert: Heavy rain could trigger flooding

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Lots of rain on the way
Chicago First Alert Weather: Lots of rain on the way 01:58

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers will increase through mid-evening.

overnight-heavy-rain.png
CBS

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, there's a chance for heavy rainfall is possible late Wednesday evening through the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. 

9pm-today.png
CBS

Rainfall tonight could trigger ponding on the roadways, along with street flooding. Lows tonight are in the low 50s.

headlines-2-line.png
CBS

Rain chances continue Thursday, but most of the rain will be light. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

We'll have another opportunity for heavy rainfall on Friday.

friday-storms.png
CBS

Along with a flood threat, we'll also have a threat of severe storms on Friday afternoon. Storms producing damaging winds will be possible. Highs in the low 60s.

bar-graph-next-7-day-pop-pm.png
CBS

Chilly, breezy, and wet this weekend with showers likely and highs only in the mid-50s.

7-day-forecast-pm.png
CBS
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on October 11, 2023 / 4:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.