Chicago Weather Alert: Heavy downpours could bring localized flooding this afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Repeating rain clusters this afternoon will create a localized flood threat for parts of the Chicago area.

Heavy downpours could bring 1 to 3 inches of rain this afternoon, with terrible timing for the afternoon rush.

High winds also will be with us today, as an area of low pressure passes overhead.

Rain will begin tapering off around sunset, ahead of a sunny and much warmer day on Saturday.

REST OF TODAY: GUSTY WINDS AND HEAVY DOWNPOURS. THUNDER AT TIMES.

TONIGHT: RAIN TAPERS OFF WITH SUNSET. RISING TEMPS. BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY. 60S.

SATURDAY: SUNNY, WINDY & WARM. HIGH 83.

SUNDAY: GUSTY SHOWERS & STORMS. HIGH 72.