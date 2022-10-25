Chicago Weather Alert: Downpours and gusty winds for Tuesday commutes
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Downpours and gusty winds will slow down both commutes tomorrow as a frontal system stalls across our area.
Waves of rain will bring one to two inches of rain ending Wednesday morning.
Clearing skies and cooler temperatures after the front passes, starting Wednesday afternoon.
TONIGHT: SHOWERS TOWARD MORNING. LOW 60.
TUESDAY: BREEZY & WET. STEADY TEMPERATURES AROUND 61 DEGREES.
WEDNESDAY: MORNING SHOWER THEN CLEARING & COOLER. HIGH 57. GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS.
