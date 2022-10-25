Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago Weather Alert: Downpours and gusty winds for Tuesday commutes

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Soaking rain coming Tuesday
Chicago First Alert Weather: Soaking rain coming Tuesday 02:56

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Downpours and gusty winds will slow down both commutes tomorrow as a frontal system stalls across our area.

mkay-current-surface-map.png
CBS
futurecast-with-weather-4km-adi.png
CBS
daypart-5-panel-tomorrow.png
CBS

Waves of rain will bring one to two inches of rain ending Wednesday morning.

futurecast-precip-accum-4km-region.png
CBS

Clearing skies and cooler temperatures after the front passes, starting Wednesday afternoon.

next-2-days-pm.png
CBS

TONIGHT: SHOWERS TOWARD MORNING. LOW 60.

TUESDAY: BREEZY & WET. STEADY TEMPERATURES AROUND 61 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: MORNING SHOWER THEN CLEARING & COOLER. HIGH 57. GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on October 24, 2022 / 8:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.