Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Chicago Weather Alert: Chance of severe storms

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Most of the forecast this week feels like summer for the Chicago area. But there is a remote chance of a few severe storms in western Illinois spilling into the western and southern parts of the area Sunday evening. 

tornado-threat.png
spc-day-1-2.png

Those storms will likely be south of Interstate 80 and west of Interstate 57, affecting LaSalle, Grundy, Kendall, Kane and Kankakee counties, and are most likely to come between 9 p.m. and midnight. 

9pm.png
10pm.png
12am.png

Thunderstorm warnings or an isolated Tornado Warning cannot be ruled out. 

Any storms should end by sunrise. Sunday night's low temperature will reach 65 degrees. 

daypart-5-panel-tomorrow-46.png
highs-tomorrow-adi-31.png

Summer weather continues Monday with partly cloudy skies and high temepratures reaching 81 degrees. 

Temperatures will remain high through Wednesday, then miuch cooler. Fall arrives Thursday and cooler air arrives by the end of the week. 

high-temperatures-pm-20.png
7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-51.png
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on September 18, 2022 / 3:59 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.