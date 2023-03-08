Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory starts at 7 p.m.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas along and north of I-88 from Thursday afternoon/evening to Friday morning.

CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon says heavy wet snow will create slippery travel for the tail end of the Thursday evening commute and for the start of the Friday morning commute.

A snow and rain mix will increase after 2:00 p.m. on Thursday and will be widespread for the afternoon commute. Some heavier bursts of wet snow are possible after sunset and through the evening hours.

Snow coverage and intensity will decrease by 4:00 a.m. on Friday. Some lingering snow showers will be likely for the morning hours on Friday. Residual slippery spots are likely through the Friday morning commute.

Snowfall amounts will be highest to the north, along the Wisconsin and Illinois Stateline. Areas along the Stateline may see as much as six inches of snowfall.

Lighter amounts are expected south of I-88 and mainly just rain for areas south of I-80.

Additional snowfall amounts are possible Saturday night into Sunday morning.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Low 33°

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with a 80% chance of a rain and snow mix in the afternoon. Heavy wet snow is possible for the evening. High 38°

FRIDAY: Some light snow showers in the morning. High 35°

