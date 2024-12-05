Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago warming centers open amid frigid wind chills, strong winds

By Mugo Odigwe, Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Bitter cold and wind causing dangerous conditions in Chicago
Bitter cold and wind causing dangerous conditions in Chicago 01:27

CHICAGO (CBS) — The city is offering warning centers as wind chills drop below zero with high winds on Thursday. 

Thursday morning, wind chill values will range from 5 to 15 degrees below zero with high winds. Feels like temperatures remain in the single digits for the afternoon with lows in the teens by the evening. 

Strong winds overnight caused power outages and downed trees in the Southwest Side and the Southwest suburbs. As temperatures dropped below zero, many residents were left without power. 

The city's six community service warming centers operate Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Chicago Parks District facilities and Chicago Public Libraries also provide spaces during business hours.  

More than 300 public facilities that serve as warm indoor spaces are also available during cold weather. A map of all of the available locations can be found here.

Chicago residents can sign up for NotifyChicago alerts here. Text messages and e-mail alerts are sent out for incidents like severe weather.

The following warming centers are available:

Englewood Community Service Center 
1140 West 79th St.
312-747-0200 

Garfield Community Service Center 
10 South Kedzie Ave.
312-746-5400  

Martin Luther King Community Service Center 
4314 South Cottage Grove
312-747-2300 

North Area Community Service Center 
845 West Wilson Ave. 
312-744-2580 

South Chicago Community Service Center 
8650 South Commercial Ave.
312-747-0500 

Trina Davila Community Service Center 
4312 West North Ave. 
312-744-2014 

City officials recommend calling 3-1-1 to request a shelter placement, to request a well-being check for seniors, or to report issues with heat in residential buildings.   

Warming center hours may be extended depending on extreme conditions. CBS News Chicago meteorologists will continue to monitor forecasts and provide updates. 

Mugo Odigwe
mugoodigwe-new.jpg

Mugo Odigwe joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in February 2019.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.