Wind chills below zero Thursday morning in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — It's going to be a windy and cold Thursday around Chicago.

Wind chill values will range from 5 to 15 degrees below zero this morning. The winds are still quite gusty but will eventually relax late in the day into Thursday night.

Feels like temperatures remain in the single digits for the afternoon with lows in the teens by the evening.

Quiet weather will close out the week as temperatures moderate into the 40s and 50s for the weekend.

A warmup arrives for the week with highs in the 40s by Saturday and in the 50s by Sunday. Milder temperatures continue into next week.