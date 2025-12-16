3-alarm building fire leaves resident, firefighter injured in Uptown

An extra-alarm fire broke out at an apartment building in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department responded after 1 a.m. to the three-story apartment building fully engulfed in flames at 4909 N. Glenwood Avenue.

Video from the scene shows flames shooting through several windows on the side and at the back of the building.

The fire was so intense that the fire department called a 3-11 alarm, sending 12 fire engines, four fire trucks, two tower ladders, and about 125 firefighters to fight the blaze.

One woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital for smoke inhalation and a firefighter was also treated.

Seven residents, including a child evacuated safely before firefighters arrived.

The Red Cross is assisting the six people who are displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.