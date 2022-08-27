Watch CBS News
Thousands of athletes compete in this weekend's Chicago Triathlon

CHICAGO (CBS) – Athletes will test their endurance as the Chicago Triathlon begins Saturday.

Events kicked off at foster beach around 6:45 for the kid's triathlon.

5,500 athletes from across the country are expected to compete Saturday and Sunday.

The triathlon of course includes swimming, biking, and running along the lakefront to Grant Park.

